This past Sunday, hours after we gained an extra hour due to the Daylight Savings Time change, the grassroots group Faith in Florida held a final voting push to entice those who hadn’t voted yet to do so.
The event -- called ‘Souls to the Polls’ -- was held at Loren Roberts Park in Florida City, as originating from the national faith-based organization Faith in Action, and was one of many taking place across Florida to drive voters (figuratively and literally) to the polls to take part in the 2020 presidential election.
With free transportation to pick up and drop off residents from their home to polling stations, free fried chicken/fish with fries to savor while there, as well as music and giveaways to entertain attendees, the event drew enthusiastic crowds; all enjoying themselves.
Mayor Otis Wallace, Representative-Elect Kevin Chambliss, and Senate Candidate Javier Fernandez also attended and fervently rallied those there to participate in voting Democrat down the ballot.
And as masked customers happily chatted in the lines at the food truck, volunteers such as Sallie Johnson of Naranja danced in the street with signs, corralling drivers to stop and participate.
Johnson stated why now, more than ever, getting more locals to vote in this election cycle is so significant.
“It’s important because a lot of things are going on right now that shouldn’t be; it’s like history is repeating itself,” said Johnson. “So we need to get out here and get our opinion, our voices heard, that’s it: if we want things to change, we got to vote, we got to vote!”
Johnson, a mother and grandmother, also explained why it’s personally crucial that as many people vote as possible.
“I want things to change for them,” Johnson said.
Lastly, noting the discord across the nation, Johnson stated her hope for and displeasure with the current state of the country.
“We need unity, we need togetherness,” said Johnson, “everybody is separate, everybody is fighting; I’m 46 years old, I’ve never seen it like this.”
Time and votes however remain to tell if, like Daylight Savings Time, we fall back or spring ahead.
