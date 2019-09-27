The Foster Care project was started when we learned about foster kids not having anything when they arrive into foster homes (a member's neighbor is a foster family).
It is a very stressful time for them, sometimes picked up straight from school, other times in the middle of the night, after a domestic situation. Sometimes they come with a trash bag with a few things and that's it.
So we did a drive a while back for gently used or new small suitcases and bags. That was great, but we wanted to be able to make a bigger impact, and give them more than just an empty bag. We started the full on program by ordering backpacks, and then putting it out to the community via FaceBook, asking for items people could order right off Amazon from our "wish list" and they'd be shipped directly to us. (Everyone loves to point, click and ship and get that good feeling, knowing your donation is going to a great cause).
Within 24 hours, there were over $500 in items ordered from our list, and within two weeks, we had almost everything we needed.
Then we started working with ‘Voices for Children’, who works with the Guardian ad Litem program, pairing children with specially trained volunteers to protect and advocate in the best interest of the child.
We wished we did not have this problem, that children could always stay forever with their families, but we know sadly, that this is not always the case. And we will continue to support these types of programs as long as we need to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.