Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced the launch of the Miami-Dade Solar Co-op in partnership with nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) to help Miami-Dade County residents go solar at a group rate.
“This partnership with Solar United Neighbors of Florida gets us closer to reaching one of the goals of Miami-Dade County’s Climate Action Strategy which is to expand clean energy opportunities for all residents,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “But the real winners of this initiative are the residents and businesses that will enjoy reduced energy bills and a smaller carbon footprint after joining the co-op and installing their solar panels.”
The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Miami-Dade County. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price and top quality.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, which remains vendor neutral, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
This co-op is funded by the Green Corridor District and Leon Lowenstein Foundation. Additional partners include Catalyst Miami, City of Coral Gables, City of Miami, City of Miami Beach, Dream in Green, NAACP South Dade Branch, Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida, South Florida Regional Planning Council Clean Cities Coalition and The CLEO Institute.
“The co-op will enable Miami-Dade County homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Laura Tellez, South Florida Program Coordinator for Solar United Neighbors. “Together, we’re building a movement to transform our electricity system into one that is cleaner, fairer, and shares its benefits more broadly.”
“The South Dade Branch NAACP encourages homeowners to join the Miami-Dade County Solar Co-op 2022,” said Pamela Brown-Eyo, Climate & Environmental Justice Chair, South Dade Branch NAACP. “The Miami-Dade County Solar Co-op offers homeowners a smart choice to purchase a new solar panel system at a reduced cost. Homeowners generating their own electrical power can be a turning point in having personal financial security. This is a great time to go solar!”
“Adding solar panels and batteries to your home gives you that sense of energy independence that is as American as apple pie. Plus, you’re helping generate clean energy that will benefit our generation and the generations to come,” said Esver Camacho, co-op member of the Miami-Dade County Co-op that launched in 2018.
SUN has hosted 69 solar co-ops in Florida since 2015. According to the group’s estimates, the 2,102 homes and businesses that now have solar panels because of co-ops represent: 20.5 thousand kW of solar power, $47.9 million in local solar spending, and more than 698.6 million lbs. of lifetime carbon offsets.
The Miami-Dade County Office of Resilience and SUN will host several free information sessions to educate community members about solar energy and the co-op. Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions at solarunitedneighbors.org/miami-dade.
The first, free virtual information meeting is planned for Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. Click here to register.
