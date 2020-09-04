On July24th, Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH), located on Homestead Air Reserve Base, underwent a change of Commanding Officers. Army Major General Antonio Fletcher departed after 2 years in command to become the Deputy Director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency at Fort Belvoir VA. His replacement is Rear Admiral Keith B. Davids, a Naval Special Warfare Officer whose last assignment was as Deputy Director of Joint Interagency Task Force South, Naval Air Station Key West.
Rear Admiral Davids took time out of his busy schedule on Friday, August 28th to talk (virtually over Zoom) with the News Leader about his background and about SOCSOUTH. The Admiral was “born and raised” in Miami where he graduated from Coral Gables Senior High School. He grew up around the water, sailing, spear fishing and diving.
He said, “I guess this set the conditions for becoming a SEAL”.
His passion for racing small boats was also to shape his future. He raced as part of the Coconut Grove Sailing Club and the US Optimus Sailing Team,
becoming a Youth National Champion. This brought him to the attention of the Naval Academy who recruited him for their elite sailing team. He remarked, “In my senior year in high school I came to Homestead Air Force Base to take my initial physical exam for the Academy. It’s kind of cool to be back here and complete the circle.”
Admiral Davids reflected on his experience at the Naval Academy particularly the friends he made, the shared experience and learning about the institution that is the US Navy.
“I never had intention of being a career Naval Officer” he continued, “I’ve kind of taken the Navy one step at a time, I’ll do one tour and see how it goes, if it’s fun and I look at my boss and he’s having fun maybe I’ll stick around. I’ve been doing that for over 30 years.”
In those over 30 years Admiral Davids has served in a number of challenging command and staff jobs with numerous deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Europe and the Pacific region. He has served at all levels in various SEAL Teams including the Navy’s Tier One special operations unit, ultimately commanding SEAL Team One. He also commanded the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force, Iraq. That organization oversaw both US and Allied Special Operations Forces throughout Iraq.
He also commanded the Naval Special Warfare Center where SEAL and other Naval Special Operations training is done. Admiral Davids has also served on the Navy Staff and in the White House both as Military Aide to the President and as Director of the White House Military Office.
Admiral Davids is married to Rear Admiral Yvette Davids who is currently Chief of Staff at SOUTHCOM in Doral. They have 10-year-old twin sons. When asked about the challenges of being a dual military couple the Admiral said, “Living apart is tough but we are so grateful to be back together living in South Florida. I’ve been the guy waving goodbye as I got on a plane to go overseas and the guy holding the kids and waving as my wife’s ship steams out of port. Being a Navy Spouse has helped me empathize with the families of the folks I work with. It’s been an adventure, we laugh and wonder why we’re still doing this, but I’m glad we are!”
In part 2 we will cover more about SOCSOUTH and how it contributes to keeping our country safe.
