On Wednesday morning July 6, in a time-honored ceremony, Rear Admiral Keith Davids passed command of Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH) to Marine Brigadier General Peter Huntley. The ceremony was officiated by General Laura Richardson who commands Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).
RAdm Davids, who was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal during the ceremony, departs to take command of the Navy Special Warfare Command in Coronado California.
BG Huntley comes to SOCSOUTH from Marine Corps Headquarters where he was the Director of Operations.
In her remarks, General Richardson highlighted SOCSOUTH’s operational pace over RAdm Davids 2 years in command with over 180 deployments and a daily average of 250 Special Operations personnel working in the region. She continued, “These support our mission to be the region’s most trusted partner and to out compete our number one pacing threat, China, followed by Russia and transnational criminal organizations.” Further she said that working with your regional and inter-agency partners, “You have spearheaded SOUTHCOM’s efforts to compete and win.”
Gen Richardson then highlighted BG Huntley’s service as an enlisted member of the US Army’s 1st Ranger Battalion, his numerous combat deployments, and his command and high-level staff experience both in the Marine Corps and Joint environments.
She concluded, “BG Huntley is the right leader at the right time to lead this dynamic command.”
General Richard Clarke, who commands U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), also gave remarks. He highlighted SOCSOUTH and RAdm Davids efforts while deployed as Joint Task Force Haiti providing coordination, command, and control of SOUTHCOM’s disaster relief support of U.S. Agency for International Development. Gen Clarke reminded the audience attending both in person and virtually of the date, August 17th of last year and that at that time the evacuation of Afghanistan was ongoing.
He continued, “The whole Joint Force was 100% focused on that, as it should have. What SOUTHCOM did with Admiral Davids was take that (Haiti) off the plate and handle it and handled it superbly.”
When it came his time to speak RAdm Davids took time to acknowledge and thank family, friends, partner agencies, the Homestead Community, his bosses, and his subordinates.
Focusing on SOCSOUTH he said, “I was the recipient today of a lot of nice comments… but the reality is that they are a reflection of all of you, of this command, and all of those who enable it. In many ways the hardest part of this tour was keeping up with your creativity, your innovation, and your forward leaning, especially our deployed forces.”
BG Huntly thanked Gen. Richardson and Gen Clarke for the opportunity to command and RAdm Davids for his leadership that has placed SOCSOUTH where it is today.
About the command he said, “I’ve been on deck for about a week now and it’s obvious when I come in the door that there’s energy, there’s momentum, there’s enthusiasm to do the job. It’s absolutely impressive… I take it as my charge to build upon that momentum that has been established in the last 2 years.
I look forward to doing that.” Huntly is accompanied by his wife Krista. Their 2 son’s, Max, a Navy Lieutenant who is a SEAL Platoon Leader, and Max who is the National Security Aid to Senator John Kennedy attended the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.