On Friday, September 10, Homestead Miami Speedway was the site of Special Operations Command South’s (SOCSOUTH) annual 9/11 Memorial Run. Beginning at 6 o’clock in the morning and lasting for 9 hours and 11 minutes over 300 military members, civilians, family members and guests participated by running or walking around the 1.5-mile track. Braving heat, humidity, and rain, some ran only one lap while others ran many. The purpose of the run was to remember and honor those who lost their lives on September 11th as well as those lost during the resulting war on terror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.