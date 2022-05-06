Prior to Homestead City Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday April 27, Council met for the first time as the City’s Local Planning Agency (LPA).
One of the changes made in attempts to streamline the development process, Council became the LPA. The elimination of the Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z Board) that fulfilled the required local planning function and
allowed citizen input was supposed to save thirty days in the development application process. State law mandates an LPA.
An additional streamlining tool allowed the Development Services Department to approve land use applications administratively when they meet Code standards.
The LPA agenda had three items approved by majority vote without discussion.
The legislative matter was approval of City Code amendments removing the P&Z Board, replacing it with an LPA function.
Two rezoning requests dealt with vacant land adjacent to the Park of Commerce, changed from agricultural to light industrial zoning.
The subsequent Council meeting re-confirmed those approvals.
In addition, Council approved the final plat for Amazon’s Distribution
facility on 33.9 acres at 3750 Palm Drive. Site approval with a narrow rear setback variance was issued for a construction of a new dental office with parking at 805 NW 1st Avenue, in a style termed ‘Tropical Modern’.
Miami-Dade County Public Housing Department needed a City
Comprehensive Plan amendment and an amendment to City Code for ‘affordable housing’ in order to proceed with plans to rebuild Homestead Gardens public housing.
The eight building public housing project at 1501 SW 6th Street on 8.7 acres is set to go from 150 units to 250 units.
Plans include ‘affordable units’ for tenants with limited income that are not completely subsidized rentals.
City Plan and Code amendments increase permitted density from ten up to thirty units per acre.
The changes only apply to two City properties in government-owned zoning. This medium density designation is significantly less than a County goal to change density in the southern transportation corridor to as much as 250 units per acre with high rise buildings.
City Council passed both measures by majority vote.
The Homestead Gardens site plan and tentative plat also were approved.
A proposed mixed-use project at 500 South Krome Avenue (“Palms Row”) was planned to contain nearly 9,000 square feet of retail space combined with twelve four-bedroom units on the second and third floors.
Forty-seven parking spaces are planned for which a traffic impact study was revised in October of 2021.
The 0.84 acre lot development was recommended by Development Services because it met all Code requirements but also met the stricter Southwest Planned Urban Neighborhood rules that also apply.
Council was reluctant to agree to the building.
Mayor Steve Losner noted that extra bedrooms probably meant children but there was no green space planned. He also said 48 additional bedrooms could mean renting rooms to unrelated people in an area with no current amenities. He said the City did not want to see more ‘rooms by the hour’ along Krome Avenue.
The Mayor also criticized the choice of lavender walls with brown trim as a design concept not within the City’s approved paint colors.
Councilmember Erica Avila praised the mixed-use concept but agreed that the plans were not what Council wanted for the Krome corridor.
“You guys should get a free do-over,” she said.
The project architect protested that the design came from a template they were given by City staff for the area and that the plans met all the
zoning requirements. He said he’d already been working on the City
application for over a year.
Development Services director Joe Corradino agreed noting his recommendation for the project was because it met all written City
standards.
Councilmember Sean Fletcher and Patricia Fairclough-Staggers both said they wished applicants had met with Council to understand the changes Homestead was looking for, and asking developers to help achieve.
Councilmember Larry Roth said he couldn’t support the project as it was,
although it overlooked a bus storage property and would create tax revenue that did not exist now.
Working with the City Attorney, staff and Council convinced the developer to defer decisions on the property, to meet with Council in a public meeting in the context of reviewing Southwest neighborhood rules, and to consider revisions for a better look for the south Krome Avenue area. Several Councilmembers apologized for the delay and thanked the applicant for investing in Homestead.
The developer’s architect said he was amazed and delighted at Council’s
recognition of his problems in applying competing planning rules, and promised a better result.
Prior to the meeting, the Mayor introduced state Senator Anna-Maria
Rodriguez, state Representatives Kevin Chambliss and Jim Mooney, as well as Homestead’s several lobbyists to report on the past Florida legislative session.
In addition to a federal grant of $750,000 to support police body-camera technology, Homestead is to get $500,000 for breast cancer screening, $500,000 for police technology upgrades, and $175,000 to create programs for senior citizens.
One lobbyist noted it’s much easier to get executive approval for grants than it is to achieve passage first by the Legislature.
At the start of the meeting, the City Manager asked for a deferral of a resolution to fund a Homestead Business Incentive Program for $1 million from federal American Rescue Plan monies, administered by the CRA. During the comment period, Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers suggested the City needed a clear vision of economic development and a clear purpose before
approving a new stand-alone business program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.