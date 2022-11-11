Thursday, November 3, 2022, was an important milestone for two dozen local small business owners. In a notice from the Director, Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), a ceremony was held in the City Council Chambers.
“After 4 weeks of meeting for 3 hours, 2 evenings per week, 24 Homestead-based businesses are now graduates of the Homestead Small Business Clinic. This program was hosted by the Homestead CRA, City of Homestead CDBG and the Miami Bayside Foundation and provided the businesses with in-depth training in the areas of business planning, accounting, legal matters, minority certification, and marketing from local industry professionals.
Upon completion of the training component of the program, each graduate will receive an implementation grant which they can use for capacity building efforts for their business. Each business is monitored for a 12-month period after receiving the grant for additional support and to ensure program goals are met. Additional sponsors of this program were South State Bank and the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT).”
To learn more about various opportunities and programs for small businesses, go to https://www.cityofhomestead.com/547/Community-Redevelopment-Agency or call (305) 224-4481.
