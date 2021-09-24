The City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) wants to help local businesses and entrepreneurs grow their dreams and find their perfect match at the Small Business Matchmaker on Wednesday, September 29th from 10 am until 5 pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead.
Attendees will learn about grant opportunities, connect with experts in business planning and marketing, and meet with local lenders.
During the ongoing Matchmaking Sessions from 10 am until 5:00 pm, guests will go on “speed dates” with CRA community partners to find the right resources to help their businesses succeed.
Some key resources available include:
⦁ Financial institutions
⦁ StartUP FIU Food Incubator resources for Food and Beverage businesses
⦁ One-on-one assistance to help small businesses grow and succeed
⦁ Small business financial literacy tools
⦁ Assistance with the business relocation process
- Guidance on receiving small business government funding
Additional workshops throughout the day include an opening session at 10 am focused on making it through business crises, a session at 11 am on doing business with the City of Homestead, a session at 12 pm on doing business with Miami-Dade County, and a session at 1 pm regarding government contracting as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE).
Organizations and lenders in attendance will include: City of Homestead, U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center at FIU (SBDC), South State Bank, SCORE Homestead, Homestead Main Street, Inc.,
Miami Bayside Foundation, Emineo Media, Civic Consulting, StartUP FIU, Partners for Self-Employment, South Dade Chamber of Commerce, and Miami-Dade County Small Business Development.
The HCRA is responsible for the economic and social growth of Homestead in the CRA Area.
The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested.
Please RSVP to mfigueroa@cityofhomestead.com or 305-224-4480.
Find out more information about the Homestead CRA at www.cityofhomestead.com/cra
