Having a vehicle with no air conditioning is unpleasant. Having a vehicle with no operational gas gauge requires paying close attention. Having a vehicle difficult to steer takes extra concentration. With all those problems, other breakdowns are to be expected.
Of course Reina Medina would rather have a better option. As a single mother of two, however, she would have to make do with what she had.
Her children, a daughter with special needs, and caring for her elderly mother were greater priorities and perhaps the next breakdown wouldn’t be too expensive or take too long.
On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, she didn’t try to hold back the emotion she felt when she was presented with the keys to a restored 2019 Nissan Altima. Her supervisors and co-workers at The Arc of South Florida welcomed members of Crash Champions collision repair, GEICO Insurance, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car; all of whom played a role to provide the vehicle through The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® Program.
Announcing the event, “NABC Recycled Rides® is a collaborative program through which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides® program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council® have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.”
Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions, explained their involvement in a later email. "Crash Champions has long been an active participant in this wonderful initiative that helps people who are most in need of reliable personal transportation. As a company, one of our core principles is putting people first in everything we do. Taking an active part in the NABC Recycled Rides® program is a tangible way for our team members to live that out, making a life-changing impact on the lives of those that need it most.
Since the start of this year alone, we have played an active role in six Recycled Rides giveaways in communities across the country - with many more planned. Moreover, last year our team members volunteered their time and craftsmanship to restore 50+ vehicles to those in need."
Gabriel H. Parra, CEO/Executive Director, The Arc of South Florida, learned about the program in an almost casual encounters with Bryon Lithicum GEICO Area Manager, one of the partners in the program. Parra was greatly in need of a replacement for their crashed maintenance van and subsequently receiving a restored one was, “the start of a beautiful friendship”, as the saying goes.
For those not familiar with Arc, their motto is, “Protecting and providing for the needs of the people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” On their website it states, “The Arc of South Florida is a local chapter of The Arc, one of the largest volunteer organizations in the U.S. Founded in 1953 by a group of concerned parents. The Arc of South Florida serves the over 1,000 Miami-Dade County citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc of South Florida has grown into a major community agency, providing a variety of programs and services that affect hundreds of participants, their families and the community each and every day.”
Medina, who is a recent employee of the Arc, did not come to her position by happenstance. Her daughter began in the infant program and has moved through multiple levels of care and education. At age eighteen, she has another three years to be able to remain in their programs.
Finally having reliable transportation removes an on-going worry for the family.
The collaboration partners of GEICO and Crash Champions spoke briefly about their companies’ commitment to their communities and how the men and women performing the actual body and mechanical restoration do so with a sense of purpose. There were some gift cards included as well as the car.
William Thomas IV, “Will”, Director of Replacement Rental Enterprise Holdings, remarked how the founder of Enterprise was former military and has created a corporate culture of helping others as a basis of business. He thanked Arc and Medina for what they do and a happy Medina and her daughter, Leanet, sat in the car for a few moments, as everyone shared in the excitement.
“This is what we do,” Parra said. “Reina is now employed by Arc and this will let her get her daughter around.” He expressed his thanks to the group and gave Certificates of Appreciation to each of the partners.
Lisandra Milan, Assistant Director at Arc, translated as Medina described what bad shape the old vehicle was in.
“I am feeling very emotional; I’m very grateful.”
Anyone interested in learning how to engage with the NABC program can go to https://nationalautobodycouncil.org/programs/recycled-rides
Of special note, Friday May 19, 2023 is the annual Summer Spree auction fundraiser for The Arc of South Florida. It will be held at the Miami Airport Marriott Hotel and feature a special performance by Grammy Award Winner Nestor Torres. Tickets can be purchased at www.summerspreeauction.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.