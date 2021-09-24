In 1997 muralist Robert Schoettle painted the mural we see when driving down Flagler Ave in Homestead. On the wall of Simmons Bar, Schoettle depicted life in Homestead long ago. As the years went by, the paint started to deteriorate and pub owner Gloria Abella contacted Schoettle to see if he could return and restore his work of art. As you can see, mission accomplished! Left is before, right is the new and improved!
