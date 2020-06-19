The spectacular opening of the ShowBiz Entertainment Complex at Homestead Station last Fall was followed by enthusiastic crowds pouring inside for the arcade, bowling, their unique movie experience, and more. Barely four months later, the doors were closed for an unknown time in
response to COVID-19 restrictions. Like other corporations, plans were discussed and developed, always with the understanding there would be some “New Normal” directives they would be required to follow.
The day has come; Thursday June 18, 2020 the doors reopened with all safety measures fully in place. Those measures come, however, with allowing reduced capacity in order to properly manage “social distancing”. It is important for patrons to understand ShowBiz personnel have no option except to set and enforce these policies.
Steve Winn, ShowBiz Cinemas’ Homestead General Manager, and his assistant manager have been on-site and in talks on new protocols since the May 4, 2020 re-openings in ShowBiz’s home state of Texas. The Homestead staff has been carefully trained and they will do all they can to welcome the community back. They will wear masks and gloves as well as have their temperature taken before coming on shift. ShowBiz has been able to re-hire approximately forty employees and are poised to add more as business increases.
Winn is confidant in their preparations. “Our Team at Showbiz is very happy to open our doors again and provide a terrific Family Entertainment Center environment to our neighbors. Bowling, Movies, Games, Food & Beverage in a safe, friendly facility.”
Extra cleaning will continuously take place and hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the building. Show times will be adjusted to allow for cleaning of all theaters between shows and bowling lanes between groups. Although refillable souvenir concessions containers will be honored, new disposable containers will be provided. Patrons must wear masks in the common areas, but may remove them when seated in the theaters or in the bowling lane seating area. The bar will be open for drinks and food, although not for socializing at the bar. Masks must be worn in the arcade and social distancing observed.
Social distancing for bowling means every other lane will be left open. “A selection of all sizes of bowling balls will be available at each lane, with an employee to help if a guest has any issue finding the right size.”
Movie tickets will be limited to fifty percent seating capacity for each theater and each show. Groups of up to five can be seated together, but six feet separation will be required between groups. Tickets can be purchased on-line, at the self-serve kiosks, or at the box office.
"After the 'Slow-Biz' I'm glad that Show-Biz is open again in Homestead,” said Homestead residents, Rich and Laurie who had been seeing a movie weekly, until the CORVID-19 pandemic. “We love the weekday movies on the big screen. And there's something special about their popcorn." They were planning to attend the night of re-opening.
ShowBiz will have special pricing of $5 for recent hit films and classics. First Run movies at normal pricing begins July 10, 2020. A special treat for Father’s Day, is “Raiders of the Lost Ark” on the 70-foot wide, Dolby Atmos, SDX screen. Operating hours are currently reduced. Weekdays, they open at 1:00 p.m.; Sat-Sun at 10:30 a.m. They will be closing at 8:30 p.m. each night. If patrons arrive prior to 8:30 p.m. for bowling or dining, they can do so until 10:00 p.m. The gates are still open at the parking garage. An added value for guests is even once the parking garage does begin charging [date and price not yet known], ShowBiz will validate tickets for their guests.
The ShowBiz Entertainment Complex is located at 100 S Krome Ave, Homestead and the parking garage entrance is on Mowry Dr.
The website is https://www.showbizcinemas.com/cinema-info/homestead and telephone is Info: (786) 634-6404 or Movies: (786) 610-3307
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.