Make plans to enjoy movies, bowling and arcade games on a grand scale in Downtown Homestead.
The fireworks may have faded, but the excitement of the ShowBiz Cinemas entertainment complex is here to stay. Thursday, October 31, 2019 Homestead Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough joined ShowBiz Cinemas Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rob Warnes for the official ribbon cutting.
Invited members of the public, the City, the media, and others took to the bowling alleys, video arcade, and movies while sampling food and the full bar.
“We are open 365 days a year,” Warnes explained. “We have different discounts and our Star Rewards Program.”
The first day of full operation began at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019. The parking garage with entry off E. Mowry is open, and the view from the top is impressive. When they will start charging and the price has not been finalized, but for now there is no charge. City officials have said under consideration is that when the garage begins to charge, the costs will be waived with validation from Showbiz Cinemas.
Even though the box office is street side, there are ticket kiosks inside. The ten movie theaters are located beyond the concessions, video arcade, the fourteen bowling lanes, and bar. The café, adjacent to the bar, has table service with fare from appetizers like green bean fries and more traditional wings. Salads are available alongside burgers, pizza, and other fare. The video arcade with games for different ages is to the left of the complex and you purchase a card which can be reloaded.
Entry into the theater section is the first time a ticket is scanned.
Although theatres vary in size, all have leather seats with trays and drink
holders to allow patrons to comfortably enjoy food and beverage as well as big screens and great Dolby sound. Seats are
reserved and most people choose to book on-line. The largest theater is equipped with the
Superior Digital
Experience (SDX) and a 75-foot screen.
Tuesday will be
discount movies and Wednesday discount bowling. However, there are regular student, senior, military, and first responder discounts in addition to matinee pricing.
Prices for bowling start at the early bird rate of $7.99 per lane/90 minutes, and increase later into the day and evening. Movie prices begin with $6.50 matinee pricing and increase to a high of $10.00 weekend evenings for adults. Children and senior tickets are discounted.
A special program scheduled to begin soon is, “Flashback Cinema: Classic Movies on the Big Screen”, which will show Wednesdays and Sundays. Beth Miska, Director of Marketing, said this is a popular feature. ShowBiz has an in-house movie expert who records interesting facts about each classic movie. The recording is played as a prelude.
There are party rooms to rent for special events and staff members trained to help create a memorable experience. Speaking of staff, ShowBiz has hired 125 employees from entry level to technicians.
Bowling and movies are open seven days a week. Bowling is Monday – Thursday, 10:30 am to 12 midnight; Friday and Saturday, 10:30 am to 2 am. Movies times range all day, 10:30 am to 11:00 pm.
ShowBiz Cinemas is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and currently operates more than 90 movie screens and 50 bowling lanes across nine locations in three states. Homestead Station makes their fifth Bowling, Movies and More! Entertainment Center, and the first one in Florida.
For tickets, updates and other information go to https://www.showbizcinemas.com/cinema-info/homestead Info: (786)-634-6404; Movies: (786)-610-3307; ShowBiz Cinemas Homestead Station 100 S. Krome Ave., Homestead, FL.
Retail shops are separate from ShowBiz and updates about which shops are coming and when will be provided as those are announced. Progress with the Transit Station will also be made public as new phases are scheduled.
