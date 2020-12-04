In attempts to bring support to struggling small businesses during the pandemic, one of the programs created was RISE Miami-Dade. This is a small-business loan fund Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners seeded with $25 million of federal stimulus money. Although launched during the summer, and more than $7 million in loans have been issued to 400 businesses, the remaining funds will expire if not awarded by the end of the year.
"We understand the urgency of this moment, and we see that our community's small businesses are still struggling with the economic impacts of the pandemic. Which is why we felt it was crucial to do even more to ensure these relief funds could get into the hands of as many Miami-Dade small businesses as possible," said George Joseph, CEO of the Dade County Federal Credit Union, which operates the fund. "By opening up the requirements and changing the eligibility factors, we believe we're making it easier for businesses to access the support they need right now."
Accordingly, a November 30, 2020 Press Release provides the following information. “RISE Miami-Dade, the County-backed small-business relief loan fund, announces relaxed eligibility requirements, improved terms, a new deadline to push distribution of millions in CARES Act funds before end of year. New deadline to apply is December 20!”
This is a loan with no provision for it to be forgiven. However, with the new guidelines, the first repayment isn’t due until February 2022. “Under the new qualifying measures, small businesses in Miami-Dade must have:
· A maximum of 50 employees (up from the original 25)
· A maximum annual revenue of $5 million (up from the original $2 million)
· A minimum credit of 520 (down from the original 575)
· The maximum loan amount is now $45,000 (up from $30,000)”
Other important information is, “From the beginning, RISE made it a priority to seek out and support Black-, women- and minority-owned small businesses that have historically lacked access to capital but that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic-induced economic crisis.
To help, the application process and the document requirements for RISE were designed to be simple and streamlined, in contrast to the cumbersome process of many other relief programs. In addition, one-on-one assistance is offered to business owners who need help gathering documents or with technology. Above all, the funds were designed to be more flexible than what other programs stipulate: a RISE loan can be used to cover payroll or rent, to purchase technology or to cover any business-related. Another aspect of these loans is the recognition that many businesses have not been able to qualify for other programs. “RISE Miami-Dade was created by a unanimous vote of the Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners in June, when commissioners agreed to allocate $25 million of the federal CARES Act stimulus package to create a loan fund for local small and micro businesses—the mom-and-pop shops that had been largely left out of other relief programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or the Small Business Administration's disaster loans. (However, having received support from those programs has never disqualified a small business from accessing a RISE loan.)
RISE Miami-Dade is operated by the Dade County Federal Credit Union in partnership with three Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI), or community-based lenders: Ascendus, Miami Bayside Foundation and the Black Business Investment Fund.”
Since all loan applications must be submitted by December 20, 2020, small businesses can apply online at RiseMiamiDade.com or call the fund's newly introduced phone service at (305) 593-3311.
For more information about RISE, go to https://risemiamidade.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.