On September 9th, at the Walmart located on 288th Street, local charity ‘This is For The Kids,’ with financial help from the Homestead Fraternal Order of Police, partnered with Start Out Smart (SOS), Homestead Police Explorers, and the Homestead Police Department (HPD) to make Christmas better for 50 deserving kids.
The kids, who were selected by SOS, were teamed with one of the 50 Homestead Police Officers who gave up their off-duty time to participate. The teams then moved into the store to select Christmas presents utilizing the provided $150 gift card. Many Officers were seen reaching into their own pockets to supplement the gift card.
HPD Colonel Scott Kennedy said, “We never have problems finding officers to volunteer their time to give back to our community and to help those less advantaged than us at this annual event. The smiles from these kids are enough to keep us going all year.”
Homestead Councilman Larry Roth, founder of ‘This Is For The Kids,’ started “Shop With A Cop” in Homestead in 2015. Roth said, “I can’t believe it’s been 7 years. It is really great to see how much both the kids and the officers enjoy this.”
