A wave of violent crime in South Miami Dade has police officials concerned. According to CrimeMapping.com accessed from the Miami-Dade County official website there have been five Homicide incidents (1 with 2 victims) in the area south of Pinecrest since November 6th when 18-year old Tre R. Point Dujour was killed in the parking lot of the Homestead Gardens Apartments on 288th St.
The latest was a drive-by shooting in Florida City on Tuesday, November 17th. Cortisha Cade, 21, was one of a large group gathered outside of 524 NW 7th Ave when she was struck and killed by a bullet fired from a passing car. Cade was the only person in the crowd hit by gunfire. The Miami Dade PD Public Information Officer (PIO) indicated that the only information on the vehicle used in the shooting was that it was a dark sedan and that no one was talking to the police.
In addition to the homicides there have been several other non-fatal shooting incidents in South Dade. Police sources have told the News Leader that there is concern that some of these incidents are gang related and that more may occur as retribution.
When asked about the drive by killing, Florida City Police Chief Pedro Taylor stated that, “I have no details on the incident. It is being investigated by the Miami Dade Police Department.” When asked if the homicide was gang related and if he was concerned about gang retribution he said, “We are hoping for more information from the investigation.”
Sgt. Fernando Morales responded to the News Leader’s question about concern over gang related retribution attacks based on the homicide in Florida City on Nov. 17th with the following, “The Homestead Police Department has seen a
recent increase to shootings in the Florida City and Gould/Naranja area. Unfortunately the City of Homestead finds itself in the middle of these two areas. Chief A. Rolle along with the Homestead Police Command Staff have directed extra patrol and have initiated measures in an attempt to stop these incidents in the City of Homestead. We do encourage the public to contact the police with any information.”
Any one with information on either of these two homicides can contact the Miami Dade PD Homicide Bureau at 305 471-2400 or anonymously thru Crime Stoppers at 305 471-TIPS (8477). There is a $5000.00 reward being offered thru Crime Stoppers for information in the Dujour killing.
On Sunday night shots were fired into a family gathering at 124 SW 16th Terrace. An unknown individual walking along the street began firing into the group in the yard at around 9 PM.
An off-duty Miami Dade School Board Officer returned fire. Two victims were transported to Homestead Hospital and one was flown to Rider Trauma Center, all with gunshot wounds.
On Monday afternoon Homestead Police said that all were expected to recover.
When asked Monday afternoon if this incident was related to the Florida City homicide or was gang related retribution, Homestead PD Sgt Morales stated, “At this time we are confident that this is a separate incident. There is no evidence of retribution or that it is gang related. We continue to work closely with Florida City and Miami Dade Police Departments to share information and intelligence on the other incidents.”
At this time police have no description of the shooter. Anyone with information on the Sunday night incident can contact Homestead Police at 305 247-1535 or anonymously thru Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.