Homestead Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place at Park Motel on 600 South Krome Ave. at approximately 2 pm on January 2.
Homestead PD officials said that while 3 people were injured, they sustained non-life threatening injuries, and were each transported to Homestead Hospital, Ryder Trauma Center, and Jackson South Medical Center.
As the investigation continues, no motive has been confirmed, but Homestead PD said suspects have been identified.
Individuals with any information on the case can anonymously contact Homestead PD at 305-247-1535.
