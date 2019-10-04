The event which provided over 20 Elementary School students with new shoes, a book bag, a school uniform, and assorted school supplies was held Sunday. It was organized by SBC Community Development Corporation in partnership with DTLR’s Homestead Store.
City of Homestead Council Members Patricia Fairclough, Larry Roth, and Jennifer Bailey were on hand to help out along with volunteers from Colestars LLC, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (FIU), SBC CDC Staff, Millertime Productions, and the Women’s Empowerment Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.