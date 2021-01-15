The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving multiple cases in which swastikas were spray painted on public roads and private property this month from Stock Island to Key Largo.
“I will not tolerate this symbol of hate and intolerance to be perpetuated by vandals in this community,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I am on the record with residents who know how I feel about graffiti in general, but to use such a symbol of malevolence makes these cases even more troubling.”
The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid to late 20s who appears to have short brown hair with a receding hairline. He has a slightly heavier build, with a somewhat protruding stomach. He was wearing Under Armor shoes.
• Three of the cases occurred on Stock island between Jan. 6 and Jan. 7. Swastikas were spray painted on the street, a front door and a Trump sign in three separate locations.
• Two more cases occurred on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 on Little Torch Key and Ramrod Key. Two swastikas were spray painted on roads, a Trump sign and vehicle hood in two separate locations.
• A swastika was found spray painted on the road and a gate on Long Key sometime Jan 9. Into Jan. 10. The homeowner nearby had a Trump sign on their property.
• A swastika was spray painted on a boat in Key Largo that had a Trump sign displayed on Jan. 11.
Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call Lower Keys Detectives Boyd Williams or John Gabay at 305-292-7060 or email them at bwililiams@keysso.net or jgabay@keysso.net, Middle Keys Detective Matthew O’Neill at 305-289-2430 or email him at moneill@keysso.net or Upper Keys
Detectives at 305-853-3211.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.
