The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit in Marathon has made seven arrests — with more pending — as part of an ongoing investigation into a well-organized and sophisticated fraud organization operating throughout the Florida Keys.
“I want to commend the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office for their hard work in this case, which is not yet over,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “These types of cases are difficult and require a lot of time as well as assistance from residents.”
The investigation began in November 2022 after Detectives noticed a criminal pattern regarding multiple check-fraud cases, which led to seven suspects being identified and the discovery of more than $175,000 stolen in 57 instances. The suspects were intercepting checks in the mail and fraudulently depositing them into other bank accounts.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detectives at 305-289-2430.
