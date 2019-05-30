The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit Detectives were called to 218 Lignumvitae Drive in Key Largo at 7:54 a.m. Thursday regarding two males found dead in the residence.
Both men suffered gunshot wounds in what appears to be a murder/suicide, however, the investigation remains ongoing.
There is no threat to the public.
Autopsy results are pending.
The release of the names of the men is pending notification of next-of-kin.
This story will be updated as more details are released
