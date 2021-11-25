“We’re glad to help,” said Katherine Rubio, Director for the Seminole Theatre, last year when the Seminole Theatre was the site where Linda Fagan’s
tradition of bringing a team together to assemble and give out Thanksgiving boxes took place. On Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, volunteers from individuals and groups were busy again in the lobby to ready 120 boxes of turkeys, and the usual array of holiday meal items.
“Thanksgiving baskets are done every year for the past twenty-two years for needy families and military families, “ Dr. Fagan said. “It’s our staff and family, community leaders, and friends who come together; some have been with me from the beginning.”
Homestead councilmembers provided support. Farm Share, Sam Accursio Farms, Tommy Torbert Farms, and Greg Case Farms contributed. Ron Pharmaceutical, Bruce Pharmaceutical, Abel Rose & Rock Landscaping were business sponsors. The South Dade Chamber of Commerce lent their support as did Rotary’s Military Affairs Council donating T-shirts with the phrase of, “Live Generously”
included courtesy of a grant from Thrivent Financial.
Groups and Individuals either hard at work or sponsoring were the Seminole Theatre staff, the McMullens, Mrs. Wanda Symons and family, Mr. and Mrs. Time Housh, the Hoffmans, Mike Ballentine, and Manuez Matias Sanchez.
