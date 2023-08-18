Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 87F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 78F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.