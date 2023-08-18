Children visiting at the Palace Gardens in Homestead is not unusual.
Having a bounce house and a shaved ice truck in front of the building is a bit different though.
The occasion on Friday, August 11, 2023 was to mark the second year of the program where twenty children and their families come not to visit relatives, but to instead meet residents who have spent much of the year creating arts and crafts for the children’s benefit.
The program was set into motion by Terri Dawkins, owner of Mud Puddle Ceramics. She’s been teaching at multiple Palace locations for a decade, and she knew many of the residents miss being involved in the community.
While The Palace has numerous activities, Dawkins’ idea was to go beyond painting and crafting items. They would sell what they made to fund a back-to-school give-away of electronic tablets and backpacks filled with school supplies. Everyone was enthused, and also wondered exactly how to make this happen.
Dawkins was familiar with the on-going commitment of Homestead Councilman Larry Roth with community efforts through his 501(c)3, This Is For The Kids, Inc., and other civic organizations. He was excited about her request and soon arranged sales events around town and by social media such as Facebook where images were posted.
“These great ladies and gentlemen of the Palace Gardens are hard at work making these items in hopes you will buy them to support their wishes of helping children! All these items are available for purchase, the purchase price for the yard bricks is $20, the other items are $10, all purchases go to help buy Tablets and school supplies for some very special children. Look through the pictures, if you would like to buy any item just let me know. Thank you. Cash, check, Venmo and Zelle for payments.”
And so, once again, festive balloons, music, and much more were set and ready at The Palace for young and old to exchange smiles and thanks.
Alejandro Medina, the new Activities Director, managed to quiet the chatter. “This my first year for this and it’s an honor to be here.”
A lunch with favorites of chicken nuggets, French fries, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, sliders, and dessert was enjoyed as children, their families, and the residents interacted before the presentation.
Members of Homestead Start Off Smart (SOS), who helped select ten of the students, were among the crowd.
Carol Hughes spoke on behalf of the residents.
“I know this is the second year and it is my first. We meet every Tuesday to get together and make things to sell with our wonderful teacher Miss Terri,” she explained. “She does all the work.”
“Miss Terri” in turn voiced how Councilman Roth and Alisa McPheron had not only supported the program all year, but had done the shopping and gathered others to assemble the backpacks. “They came to me a year or so ago to ask what they could do to enrich the lives of our seniors,” Roth said in part. “With SOS putting seniors together with children, that’s what it’s all about. It’s inspirational and we couldn’t do it without the Palace, the staff, and Terri.”
“This year was even more amazing; I’m honored to work here. It’s a privilege to do this,” Dawkins added and said the time had come to give out the gifts.
She and Medina had drawn up the list to pair residents with the children for the presentation and they came to the front as each student was called forward. Tableside presentation was in order for some of the residents to allow them to remain seated. The residents who are already planning another year of creating for their good cause are Neva Silva, Esther Saaverdra, Miguel Binelo, Sadie Strano, Consuelo Castellanos, Theresa Spiegel, Marie Dmowski, Neva Webster, Carol Hughes, Deborah Cohn, Mary Lou Ardery, Joaquin Perotti, Betty Jane Lisko, Marie Phillips, Wayne Rasmussen, James Moore, Evelyn Moss, Priscilla Humphrey, and Carlos Dube.
