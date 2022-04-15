Monday morning, the City of Homestead’s William F. Dickinson Community Center was the scene of an Easter Party and Egg Hunt for the “Senior Class.”
More than 30 of the centers over 50 year-old members participated in the event which was sponsored by the Chen Senior Medical Center and one of their insurance partners, HUMANA.
The Seniors enjoyed coffee and donuts, Easter candy, fellowship, and prizes based on the ticket inside the Easter Egg they found during their Easter Egg hunt.
