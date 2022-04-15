The Easter Bunny was on hand to hide eggs and pose for photos.

The Easter Bunny was on hand to hide eggs and pose for photos.

 Hugh Hudson

Monday morning, the City of Homestead’s William F. Dickinson Community Center was the scene of an Easter Party and Egg Hunt for the “Senior Class.”

Claudia Steadman, a Homestead resident for 42 years, found the Golden Egg, winning the top prize in the hunt.

Claudia Steadman, a Homestead resident for 42 years, found the Golden Egg, winning the top prize in the hunt.

More than 30 of the centers over 50 year-old members participated in the event which was sponsored by the Chen Senior Medical Center and one of their insurance partners, HUMANA.

Councilman Larry Roth (center) joined the festivities, assisting in hiding eggs and selecting the winning tickets. (from L to R) Iris Tirado, and Silva Mora show off their eggs.

Councilman Larry Roth (center) joined the festivities, assisting in hiding eggs and selecting the winning tickets. (from L to R) Iris Tirado, and Silva Mora show off their eggs.

The Seniors enjoyed coffee and donuts, Easter candy, fellowship, and prizes based on the ticket inside the Easter Egg they found during their Easter Egg hunt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.