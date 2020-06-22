U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, named Pinecrest Bakery as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.
Rubio released the following video message to congratulate Pinecrest Bakery as the Senate Small Business of the Week. A broadcast quality version can be found here.
“Hello, I’m Senator Marco Rubio. I’m the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
“And today I’m proud to honor Pinecrest Bakery of Pinecrest, Florida as the Senate Small Business of the Week.
“In 2012, Pinecrest Bakery was founded when two friends decided to share their Cuban heritage and cuisine.
“Their family-owned small business thrived, and quickly became a
beloved Miami staple.
“Like many small businesses throughout Florida, PInecrest Bakery stepped up to support its community when it was impacted by the corona-virus pandemic.
“Partnering with Farm Share, they have helped distribute about 200,000 pounds of fresh produce to nearly 10,000 families in need.
“Recently, Pinecrest Bakery was approved for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“And this will enable them to stay open and continue to feed their fellow Floridians - including my family, who love frequenting the bakery.
“So congratulations to the entire team at Pinecrest Bakery for being named the Senate Small Business of the Week.”
“And I look forward to your continued success and service to the South Florida community.”
As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Senator Rubio continues the tradition of honoring America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship oversees proposed legislation on matters relating to the Small Business Administration and investigates all problems relating to America’s small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.