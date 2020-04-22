The 2019-2020 season for the Seminole Theatre opened to a packed house for a Beatles Tribute Band and April performances of, “Legally Blonde Jr the Musical”, by the Seminole Theatre Junior Players were eagerly awaited. Mandatory closure of the theatre as part of the COVID-19 crisis has posed many difficulties in addition to disappointments. Katherine Rubio, Executive Director, and her team are accustomed to hard work, have never lacked for creativity, and like others, are finding ways to connect remotely.
Their latest offering is the first ever “Digital Open Mic Night” April 30, 2020, 6:30-9:30 p.m., featuring local stars Ricky Valido and AJ Gaytan and Southern Stampede.
The idea came from the Seminole Theatre Team and as Rubio describes it, “The purpose of this concert is to have fun and highlight some of the amazing talent we have in our community. During these hard times we wanted to find a way to connect to our wonderful patrons and remind everyone that we will get through this together.”
The call for performers and invitation to the public was sent out with registration through their website. “Are you a passionate performer looking for an outlet to showcase your talent during the quarantine?
Look no further than our online open mic live stream on April 30th! We're bringing the community together for a night of virtual entertainment
featuring two local headliners - Ricky Valido and AJ Gaytan & Southern Stampede. If you are interested in performing at our Open Mic Night, sign up via Eventbrite and make sure to include a brief description of what you will be performing during your 5 minute time slot. Space is limited, so make sure you sign up quickly and remind your loved ones to tune in!
Not a performer? Make sure to tune in on Facebook to watch the incredible talent our community has!
During the Facebook live performance, we will be taking donations to help support the Seminole Theatre and local artists.”
Rubio explained the option of donations. “Proceeds will go to the continued support of the Seminole Theatre and artists currently not able to work due to the epidemic such as our two headliners.”
They also haven’t slowed down plans for the Seminole Theatre Players summer productions of, “MAMMA MIA!” and “Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame”, in creating online auditions to keep with the hoped-for
schedule. “On-line auditions are on-going,” Rubio explained. “Right now, there is no deadline and we will continue to accept video submissions until further notice.” (http://seminoletheatre.org/blog/779-stp-summer-2020-
auditions)
As for rehearsals for Legally Blonde Jr, those are taking place on Saturdays via Zoom.
With no known date yet for resuming normal operations, SUN EVENTS presents Bee Gees has been moved to October 2, 2020 and The Long Run - Eagles Tribute Band to November 13, 2020. “As more updates become available, you can find them at http://seminoletheatre.org . We ask that you hold onto your tickets as we work diligently with promoters and artist managers to reschedule show dates. We'd love to see how you're bringing optimism to your daily life during this time. Please check out our social media and share your photos, videos and thoughts and keep tagging #SeminoleTheatre in your posts.”
The Seminole Theatre will remain closed within CDC guidelines and directives from the City and County.
Gift certificates are available to purchase to be used for future shows.
