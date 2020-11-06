Superheroes, witches, and assorted other costumed characters may not have been how the Seminole Theatre initially planned their first public event of reopening, but it was a lively and fun one. “The Halloween Bash – Toy Story of Terror and Haunted House”, Friday, October 30, 2020 entertained 100 children and parents.
“The pandemic forced us to close our doors in mid-March, and we’ve been planning our next moves ever since. We want to thank our audiences for their understanding and flexibility while waiting for us to announce how we can continue to provide quality programming to our community. We took our time with this decision because the safety of our artists, staff, and audience is paramount. These past months we have greatly missed sharing the joy of live performance with you. We want to assure you that when we reopen, it will be in a way that maximizes the health and safety of everyone.
I eagerly look forward to welcoming back our patrons and finding creative ways to keep the arts alive in our community,” stated Executive Director Katherine Rubio.
Their reopening plan, approved by Miami-Dade County, eases into the season with smaller shows “Fuggedaboudit,” with Comedian Dean Napolitano in November and December 5th’s, “The Muppets Christmas Carol Movie”, prior to the Homestead Main Street Holiday event that will have a drive-thru parade along Krome Avenue.
The full season kicks in January 23, 2021 with, “The Moonshiners” featuring Savannah Smith, a musical performance harkening to the Prohibition era and billed as, “A delectable dish of today’s top forty songs mashed up with a swinging’ beat from days gone by.” Previous performances such as, Departure – The Journey Tribute Band”, have been rescheduled from last year as part of the 2021 line-up. The Seminole Theatre Junior Players production of “Legally Blonde Jr: The Musical” will be held multiple dates in April.
Reduced seating capacity to be in compliance with social distancing is required and when possible, additional performances of designated shows have been scheduled to accommodate more patrons. Masks are also required and there are multiple hand sanitizer stations available. A major change to be aware of are the “touchless” enhancements from no printed programs to “cashless transactions” for tickets and food and beverage. Tickets can be ordered by telephone, 786 650-2073, and purchased in person at the box office only the day of the event. The easiest method is to book on-line at www.seminoletheatre.org. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for announcements as new shows and events will be added throughout the year.
Safety measures such as frequency of changing air filters have been increased. Details of all changes and precautions based on COVID protocols can be seen at https://www.seminoletheatre.org/covid-19
For any questions or concerns call 786 650-2073 or email info@seminoletheatre.org.
