Broadway has long been iconic to the theater world, and Off-Broadway and even Off-Off Broadway are familiar terms.
Likewise, local theatres frequently present popular Broadway shows in their communities as has the Seminole Theatre for the past few years.
Those who have attended performances such as, “In The Heights,” or “Annie,” have been impressed with the incredible talent the Seminole Theatre Players and the Seminole Junior Players bring to stage. The talent is matched by the creative sets and production; all of which come together with months of planning and hard work.
On more than one occasion, at least one additional show has been added to the schedule in order to meet demand.
While sold-out shows are certainly a measure of success, the Seminole Theatre has now been recognized in a first-ever award category. Their “Mamma Mia!” musical was selected for Best Ensemble Performance, Best Performer in a Musical, and Best Musical in the 2022 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards.
As noted on BroadwayWorld website, “The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022. Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!” (https://www.broadwayworld.com/industry) Seminole Theatre Executive Director Katherine Rubio was notified when they were nominated, and they had already received enthusiastic audience feedback with six sold-out shows at 420-seat capacity and 367 for the seventh show. She was able to share the good news when the awards were announced in late January. "I am so proud of my beloved Seminole Theatre Players. So many nominations and so many awards.
Special shout-out to best performer in a musical, Irene Gonzalez, for her role as Donna in "Mamma Mia!"
The entire ensemble won Best Ensemble, and the entire cast and crew of "Mamma Mia!" won Best Musical for all of South Florida.
A special thanks to the Friends of the Historic Seminole Theatre for being our parent organization and our STP group for being the backbone of all the shows."
The 2022 successes are being followed by the 2023 season with a mix of their Showcase Series, which is the premiere presentations produced by the Seminole Theatre, as well as area productions of music, dance, and more.
Different events are also available for a range of arts and enjoyment.
Some of the February offerings are February 9; 6:00-8:00 p.m., with the Artist in the Spotlight reception highlighting Martin Luther King, Jr., and then a February 14th Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip. Friday, February 17th, brings in the Ladies of Simone and their Simone Band, “In celebration of the rich artistic legacy of the American musical icon and Empress of Soul, Nina Simone.” There will be an 11:00 a.m., school show in addition to the 8:00 p.m., performance. A Gospel brunch will be held Sunday, February 19, at 12:00 p.m.
New performances or events are routinely added and information about all shows and activities can be found at https://seminoletheatre.
org/, or stop by the Box Office at 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Thu-Sat 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.; Tel: (786) 650-2073; Email: info@seminoletheatre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.