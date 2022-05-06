Homestead has a new goal - providing Harris Field as the home game field for a semi-pro soccer team, who will add even more goals.
Or should we say GOOOOOOOAALLLLL!
And after speaking with Homestead FC USA General Manager, Serafin Mendez, they’re ready to kick grass.
The approximately 30 player semi-pro team – six of which are from Homestead – Mendez said is looking exceptionally well and is poised for great things.
“They play very very good, they’re awesome,” said Mendez.
And with their coach, Mendez said, it should come as no surprise to just how amazing they’ll be.
“It’s going to be the best, one of the best,” Mendez said. “Our coach is Roberto Trotta, champion of the world.”
For soccer fans, international or otherwise, Trotta is a world-wide talent and definitely a huge win for Homestead.
Spanning a career of 18 years playing soccer for Argentina, Spain, Italy, Mexico and Ecuador, Trotta has even played on several championship teams, and also helped the Argentine soccer team Vélez Sársfield win the Copa Libertadores (the highest level of competition in South American soccer) in 1994.
As Trotta has also managed soccer teams for 8 years, Mendez said he’s definitely bringing his ‘A’ game to the area, and is excited to do so.
“He’s a professional, he knows everything, he loves Homestead,” said Mendez.
The Homestead FC USA players, Mendez said, also appreciate Trotta’s decades of soccer expertise.
“He’s training so hard, and they really love that,” Mendez said.
In fact, other teams have also noted Homestead’s prowess, and been even more impressed.
After tying against rlando, one of the toughest teams in the league earlier in the season, Mendez recalled how even one of the opposing coaches was stunned with Homestead’s roster.
“The coach came and said I can not believe it, you guys have only had 2 games,” said Mendez.
With 2 wins, 1 loss, and 3 ties under their belt so far, Homestead will play their first game at home in Harris Field on May 22 at 6pm, with free admission.
As a result, Trotta and team couldn’t be more excited!
“Everyone is enthusiastic about the game coming up, especially since it’s our first game at home, representing our city, our name, it’s going to be a nice event.” said Trotta.
By bringing his beloved sport to the area, he wants to shine a light on Homestead in the process.
“The city doesn’t have anyone to really represent them, especially in this sport, and we feel we can bring an atmosphere to the community that really represents and shows what Homestead has to offer.” Trotta said.
With plans for the future of the club, Trotta also outlined his next steps for it, himself, and its players.
“To keep growing, as we’re a very young team, we have a lot of young players,” said Trotta. “Main goal is to keep going through the ranks, going up the system, each level higher, so that one day we can represent the city on a more professional level, and get everyone’s dreams to come true.”
After translating for Trotta, team member Vincent Tennant-Prieto spoke proudly about why he joined Homestead FC USA.
“What brought me in is, it’s such a promising project,” said Tennant-Prieto, “with a coach who has his resume, to say the least, and especially to learn from someone that professional, and with that mindset allows me to grow as a player. That, you really can’t find in any other team.”
Tennant-Prieto further talked about the team’s determination and singular theme on the field.
“We’re all a team, we’re all together…everyone brings their all to the game,” Tennant-Prieto said. “Definitely passion would be the one word.”
He also discussed the importance of having the backing of the community, and fans in the stands.
“The support helps more than anyone can imagine. Having someone to scream to every tackle you make or every goal really lifts up the team morale to keep fighting to the 90th
minute; even though our legs are tired and we want to fall to the floor, it gives us that extra oomph that you can’t find in yourself,” said Tennant-Prieto.
In coming out to catch their games, he said, spectators should get ready for something truly unique.
“With our coach, our coaching staff, and everyone that we have on the team you can see that spice of South American football, or soccer that you’ll find in Miami,” Tennant-Prieto said, “but I think you’ll really find it with our team and our coaches.”
Sounds like we’ll all be getting ready for more than one type of football on Sunday nights, from now on.
For more information on Homestead FC USA, follow the team on Instagram at Homesteadfcusa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.