Select Homestead Parks will reopen on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 as the City of Homestead and all of Miami-Dade County begins to move towards a “new normal” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Officials are also reminding residents that previous emergency orders mandating the closure of non-essential business and mandating the use of facial coverings while visiting essential businesses or locations where social distancing will be difficult are still in effect.
Effective Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the following parks will be open from 7am to 8pm for passive use only such as walking, jogging, biking, or rollerblading. The use of facial covering is required at all times unless engaging in strenuous physical activity. No gatherings of 10 or more persons are allowed. Homestead Parks & Recreation Staff will be on site to enforce social distancing protocols within the park and prevent any unauthorized uses.
Blakey Park, 600 SW 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
- The track will be open for use in one direction only.
- The restrooms will remain locked.
- The playground, picnic tables, and fitness equipment will remain closed.
Audubon Park, South Audubon Drive, Homestead, FL 33035
- The walking path will be open for walking, jogging, or biking.
- The tennis court will remain locked
- The basketball court, playground, and picnic tables will remain closed.
Mayor Roscoe Warren Municipal Park, 1400 East Palm Drive, Homestead, FL 33035
- The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.
- The restrooms, dog parks, and playground will remain locked.
- The basketball courts, volleyball courts, fitness equipment, and pavilions will remain closed.
- Parking will be limited.
James Archer Smith Park, 300 NW 12th Street, Homestead, FL 33030
- The walking path will be open for use in one direction only.
- The restrooms, dog parks, and playground will remain locked.
- The fitness equipment and pavilions will remain closed.
Homestead Sports Complex, 1061 SE 28th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33035
- The green “parking lot” fields will be open for walking, jogging, rollerblading, and cycling.
- Restrooms and Sports Fields will remain locked.
For additional information on COVID-19 in Homestead, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus. In addition, residents can call the City’s Coronavirus Hotline 8am – 5pm Monday – Friday at 305-224-4438 or send questions via email to covid19@cityofhomestead.com.
