Pieces of history are lost or damaged for different reasons.
Disasters can strike or circumstances can change to cause items to be forgotten through time.
There is an added dimension to the loss though when crime and malice are involved.
Seventy-five years of history of Boy Scout Troop 69 comes with accomplishments and memories for countless troop members, leaders, and residents.
For men like the late Bill Broughton, who served as Scoutmaster for almost three decades, his dedication included compiling the book, “Boy Scout Troop 69 Celebrates 50 Years of Scouting, 1946-1996”.
Sadly, the Troop began to experience a series of break-ins and vandalism such as having their large 40-plus year old bronze bell found unscrewed from the frame, covered in spray paint, and left on the ground.
In another incident, a Scoutmaster Table made with a beautiful engraving was defaced with graffiti. In the most recent disturbing crime, the plaque memorial to Troop 69's first Scoutmaster, Norman P. Benson, Sr., was pried off the large limestone rock it was set in and stolen. This incident was reported to Miami Dade County Police and anyone with information is urged to call 311 or contact Crime Stoppers through (305) 471-8477; www.crimestoppers305.com (PD report 220211-047577)
Cub Scout Troop 69 wanted to help in another way. They posted to their Facebook page to raise both awareness of the situation and extra support. “To all our community Packs and Troops, although we may wear different numbers on our left sleeves, we are all part of the same family. The same family that instills in future generations the principles of Scouting and volunteer countless hours to help mold our Scouts to be tomorrow's leaders. Our Cub Pack has started a fundraiser for our big brothers in Troop 69 to help cover the cost of repairs and replacement of their items. We humbly ask for our community and fellow brothers and sister to please consider lending a helping hand and/or share this with friends and family.
The fundraiser can be found here: tinyurl.com/5fa453t5
God bless you and thank you in advance.Cub Scout Pack 69”
They can be contacted at info@cubscoutpack 069.org or donations marked for Boy Scout Troop 69 can be brought to Silver Palm United Methodist Church, 15855 SW 248th St, Homestead, FL 33031
Jeanie Canavan, the Chartered Organization Representative, has been with the Troop for fifteen years and she has a heartfelt message. “Troop 69 has been in the community for 75 years.
Our parents and leaders are committed to keeping this Troop and Cub Pack strong. Our programs are open to all youth ages six to eighteen where we teach life skills beyond the classroom in the great outdoors.”
She knew Broughton well and helping rebuild the Troop is part of how she honors the legacy of a man who gave so much of himself to instill the Scout Oath of, “On my honor I will do my best to do my dutyto God and my country to obey the Scout Law to help other people at all times to keep myself
physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”
For those who remember the traditional Scout Hut in Redland, Boy Scout Troop 69 and Cub Pack 69 do now meet at Silver Palm Methodist Church, their charter organization. Boy Scouts meet every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., and Cub Scouts at 7:00 p.m., on Mondays.
