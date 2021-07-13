No matter how you may feel about on-going major construction projects, the building boom is back. Unlike some parts of the country, construction goes on essentially all year in Florida and Florida International University (FIU) is home to the Moss Department of Construction Management. They have undergraduate and graduate degrees, and in looking to the future also established different engagement programs.
As explained on their website. “The umbrella of the School of Universal Computing, Construction, and Engineering Education (SUCCEED), offers and hosts a variety of programs for K-12 students that expose them to the world of STEM, [Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics] making them excited about the possibility of pursing an engineering or computing science degree at FIU. Among its many activities, CD-SSEC works with SUCCEED faculty on broadening participation initiatives, teacher training in K-12, high school dual enrollment, and FIU student success. For more information about the center or its K-12/pre-college programs please visit the center’s website, or contact via email, cd-ssec@fiu.edu, or phone, (305) 348-6929.”
Despite the outreach, construction management continues to be a predominantly male profession. In the summer of 2019, however, Natasha Wedderburn, academic advisor for the FIU Moss Construction Management Department, saw her efforts fulfilled when the first twenty-five high school girls arrived to attend “She Builds Summer Camp”. A short video included opening remarks from Wedderburn. “As academic advisor, my goal is to expose every student to the endless opportunities the construction management field has to offer. Many young women are not aware that construction management is a viable career path.” https://cm.fiu.edu/shebuilds
For Lisa Colon, age sixteen, it was a surprising opportunity. ““My mother knew I was interested in architecture because I liked math and science and art. I really wanted to see if I was into construction or architecture, so she referred it to me, and I was ecstatic.”
In the steps of returning to “normal”, She Builds Summer Camp is set for Wednesday, August 4 through Friday, August 6, 2021, and applications are open for ages thirteen to eighteen. There is no cost to attendees.
The schedule is focused with hands-on classes and inspirational panels of numerous women who share their personal experiences. Through their expertise and abilities, they may have started as a small minority, yet have gained respect and paved the way for young women to embrace this career from entry level to top management and business ownership. Construction Safety Technology and Jobsite Management and Construction Productivity are core elements the students will learn about. They will also enjoy the 3-D Printing Workshop and the jobsite visit brings everything together in a real-world setting.
Wedderburn’s closing remarks in the video from the 2019 session express her goal for the program. “My passion really is that one young lady leaves inspired and more confident of their ability to enter into construction management.”
Word has now spread.
Yvonne Knowles, President of Soroptimist International of Homestead, stated that her organization's years of experience working with women and girls has taught them that education is the key to unlocking economic empowerment of the world's women and girls. Programs such as She Builds Summer Camp are a welcome tool to achieving those goals. "We will be reaching out to Natasha Wederburn to speak at a future meeting to learn more about her program and how it might include girls from our community."
To learn more and apply, go to https://cm.fiu.edu/shebuilds or contact Natasha Wedderburn Professional Advisor directly, email: nawedder@fiu.edu Tel: 305.348.7946
