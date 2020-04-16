“I don’t really like Call Center work, but it will do for now,” said one bartender who has been told her job will be waiting when restaurants and event spaces re-open.
In the local area, the following national-level corporations had positions open as of early April. All companies request applicants come through their websites.
Aldi (Supermarket)
Amazon
Autozone
BJ’s
CVS Pharmacies
Dollar General
Dominos Pizza
Home Depot
Instacart (shopping and delivery service)
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Lowes
Papa Johns Pizza
Pizza Hut
Publix
Target
U.S. Post Office
Walgreens Pharmacies
Wendy’s
7-Eleven
Circle K – Upper Keys
Positions available vary by part-time and fulltime and temporary and permanent depending on the company and the position.
BJs Wholesale Club Website - (https://careers.bjs.com/key/homestead-florida.html)
Temporary/Seasonal Hourly Club Roles
BJ’s Wholesale club is hiring seasonal (temporary) support for many hourly positions within our clubs. If you have ecently been impacted, are looking for supplemental income, or if you are interested in joining our team please apply today (no resume required!).
Cashiers
Order Processing Clerks (personal in-store shoppers)
Stock Clerks
Customer Service
Maintenance
Produce Department
Deli
