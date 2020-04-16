A sign in a Homestead Wendy's announces they are hiring.

 Hugh Hudson

“I don’t really like Call Center work, but it will do for now,” said one bartender who has been told her job will be waiting when restaurants and event spaces re-open.

In the local area, the following national-level corporations had positions open as of early April. All companies request applicants come through their websites.

Aldi (Supermarket)

Amazon

Autozone

BJ’s

CVS Pharmacies

Dollar General

Dominos Pizza

Home Depot

Instacart (shopping and delivery service)

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Lowes

Papa Johns Pizza

Pizza Hut

Publix

Target

U.S. Post Office

Walgreens Pharmacies

Wendy’s

7-Eleven

Circle K – Upper Keys

Positions available vary by part-time and fulltime and temporary and permanent depending on the company and the position.

BJs Wholesale Club Website - (https://careers.bjs.com/key/homestead-florida.html)

Temporary/Seasonal Hourly Club Roles 

BJ’s Wholesale club is hiring seasonal (temporary) support for many hourly positions within our clubs. If you have ecently been impacted, are looking for supplemental income, or if you are interested in joining our team please apply today (no resume required!).

Cashiers

Order Processing Clerks (personal in-store shoppers)

Stock Clerks

Customer Service

Maintenance

Produce Department

Deli

