New parking lot with free shuttle service for $12/day opens Nov. 17
Just in time for Thanksgiving travel, Miami International Airport will open its Economy Park-and-Ride lot on November 17 at 10 a.m. for travelers looking to save 50% on parking when they fly.
The new 460-space lot provides monitored parking and a free shuttle service to the MIA terminal every 15 minutes for $12 per day – less than half the $25 maximum daily rate at MIA’s Dolphin and Flamingo garages.
Located at N.W. 45th Avenue between N.W. 13th and 15th Street, the Economy Park-and-Ride lot is accessible from either LeJeune Road or Perimeter Road.
Credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are accepted.
With passenger traffic up 16 percent over the last 30 days compared to the same period in 2019, MIA is on pace to serve nearly two million
passengers from Friday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 29, which would be its busiest Thanksgiving travel week ever.
Because of the record-breaking projection, MIA is expecting its parking garages to be full beginning on November 17.
Instead of parking at MIA’s Dolphin or Flamingo garages, travelers can use the new Economy Park and Ride lot, valet parking at MIA, or be dropped off by friends or family, a ride-share service, taxi, or Miami-Dade Transit’s Orange Line.
