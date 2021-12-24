For hundreds of kids, seniors, and special needs individuals throughout South Florida, Christmas—and smile inducing presents—came early with a visit from Santa and his elves, members of the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade.
Throughout the holiday season, Santa (ChuckGugliuzza), Mrs. Claus (Gugliuzza’s wife C. Emilia Ayala) and their elves visited 22 different sites, throughout South Florida, including Redondo Elementary, Chapman Partnership Early Childhood Center South, Le Jardin, Redland Elementary, the ARC of South Florida, PATCHES PPEC, Homestead Manor nursing home and Just Kid’s Day Care, among others, in the Homestead/South Dade area.
It all began in 2001 when Gugliuzza and Ayaladistributed toys to 50 kids at the ARC of South Florida program in Florida City.
For them, “It’s simply all about the kids.”
