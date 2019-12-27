Mobile Home and RV Parks are familiar local communities and Boardwalk is well established with 165 manufactured homes and space for
approximately 145 RVs.
For the past five years, Manager Krystal Trevino has made certain the Christmas spirit is celebrated and this year a new treat was included.
The Club House was in full swing Saturday, December 21, 2019 with around 100 residents already singing along or just enjoying Karaoke with popular songs like “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer”. Lyne Belec and her husband Bob Scott, seasonal residents from Quebec since 2009, were busy handing out slices of pizza. “This is the best place,” she said, “Yes, we always help with the Christmas Party.”
The parent company does provide funding for, “Living the Mission” events, but Trevino wanted Christmas to be extra special for the children.
“I would go after the holidays, buy toys on clearance and keep them for the next year,” she explained about her initial start. “Others began to contribute and this year we have the Santa Bucks and Santa Shop.”
Her sister, Janet Trevino, and “Santa Helpers” Alexia Trevino and Janaya Lopez helped organize covering the pool tables with cloths and toys in the activity room that was renamed as “North Pole Santa’s Workshop”.
They were all set with the “cash box” on a table outside the entrance.
Children lined up, were given their “bucks”, and guided through to make their choice. Santa and Mrs. Claus were seated in the main room under a decorative inflatable arch for those who wanted to get in another wish. More than one adult joined in the fun to have a picture snapped, too. This year’s volunteer Santa couple were Bruno Boulet and Carole Bellevue.
New residents Amanda and Christopher Gonzalez were impressed with their first Christmas party and their sons Ethan and
Armando seemed to be
having a good time. “We moved here because it’s quiet and nice.” While “quiet” might not describe the evening of the party, “nice” did.
“We also do a school backpack event in August,” Trevino mentioned during a brief pause in the activity. What they’ve been able to do with more people willing to donate inspired her to recently establish the non-profit Alondra Foundation. “We want to have this same kind of event beyond just Boardwalk,” she said. “We want to expand further into the community.” Her sister is the Vice President for the organization and Peter Cintron, who stopped briefly before heading out to fetch Santa and Mrs. Claus, is the Financial Officer for Alondra.
Contact and other information will soon be published for individuals who want to support their efforts. To currently learn more about this, call Krystal Trevino
305-910-9470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.