Satuday’s “Salute to Service” Volunteer Day & Plant Giveaway, a preserve revitalization project at Miami-Dade Parks’ Seminole Wayside Park, is being held as inaugural signature celebration for National Veterans & Military Families Month and to kick-off the November Veterans Day festivities. Miami-Dade Parks is leading the effort in partnership with The Mission Continues, United Way of Miami-Dade, and community partners.
Community volunteers will pitch-in for Saturday’s preserve revitalization project. They will lend their time and brawn to help remove invasive plant species from the park’s pine rockland preserve and plant new native plants at the site.
As part of the effort, staff will be giving away 90 native Firebush plants that are amazing pollinators/butterfly attracting plants - Participants can opt to take one home or plant it at the preserve.
The University of Florida/IFAS Miami-Dade Extension will also be directing a rain barrel painting project and teaching volunteers about water conservation in the process.
Miami-Dade Parks’ staff will lead tours of the preserve and share valuable information about the preserve and its significance to the local environment.
The preserve at Seminole Wayside Park is one of many preserves managed by Miami-Dade Parks’ Natural Areas Management Division. The Miami-Dade Parks system maintains and manages 270 parks, over 13, 800 acres of park lands, 17 miles of beaches and an additional 26,000 acres of natural areas.
Among the diverse plant community in the pine rockland at Seminole Wayside Park are two federally listed endangered plant species, and 24 state-listed threatened or endangered species. The natural area is surrounded by a low coral rock wall, originally built in the late 1930s by the Works Progress Administration program. Seminole Wayside Park is one of the County's oldest, acquired in May 1936.
For directions and more information about the park,
https://www.miamidade.gov/parks/seminole-wayside.asp
WHERE: Seminole Wayside Park, 29901 S. Dixie Hwy., Homestead
WHEN: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (check-in at 9 a.m.)
