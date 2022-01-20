Miami-Dade County District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins is a mother of two and her parents came from Jamaica with strong family values, determined to make a better life. The Commissioner experienced first-hand growing up understanding how it is families may not be able to afford opportunities such as summer camps for their children.
In July 2021, her initiative of SafeSummers addressed this as described in a press release. “SafeSummers, funded by district office funds, made the single, largest contribution to youth summer programming in recent South Dade history with more than a quarter-million dollars. The hope of the program is to provide almost 400 kids in District 8 with safe, productive summers, given the recent rise of violence.”
The success of that program led her to further action. “The SafeSummers program allowed more than 400 children to participate in summer camp even though their parents may not have been able to afford the same. We have been working since the summer to extend the program; to allow our children to learn and grow to participate in things like sports and robotics and art and
even environmental resiliency,” were among her remarks in a Facebook video.
A recent press release elaborated. “To follow through on her commitment, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins allocated $100,000 to create SafeSpaces, an after-school programming initiative for District 8 youth. SafeSpaces will ensure that children have a safe space or learning environment to turn to at the end of their school day.
Ranging from $10,000 to $20,000, seven Community-Based Organizations received grants from Commissioner Cohen Higgins’ office to provide various forms of after-school activities such as tutoring, sports, mentorship and environmental literacy. When children remain occupied learning rather than spending idle time on the street, the children and the community benefit. The SafeSpaces program will begin in January and will continue through the end of the 2022 school year.”
The organizations of Sports Konnect, Friendship Circle, Common Threads, Guitars Over Guns, FCC USA/Soccer for Peace, AIM Miami, and Be Strong provide programs throughout the district. Two examples of their efforts are Guitars Over Guns, established in Miami in 2008, that supports students at Homestead Senior High School, Homestead Middle School, and Cutler Bay Middle School as well as other locations.
“Guitars Over Guns’ unique curriculum emphasizes social-emotional learning and outcomes through music and arts instruction. After each session, mentors assess students’ academic performance, school and program attendance, artistic progress and peer interactions. We use social-emotional learning measurements to evaluate key competencies such as empathy, teamwork, initiative, responsibility and problem solving. Recent evaluations indicate that over 90 percent of Guitars Over Guns students improved their academic performance, overall conduct and decision-making skills. These measurements are byproducts of a greater shift that is occurring in the way these young people think about the world and their place in it.
Working collaboratively with local schools and the broader community, Guitars Over Guns provides students a wealth of experiences in the arts. All
students in the music program learn to read and write contemporary music, play instruments and perform on stage and/or in a recording studio. Performances and gallery displays are also integral to our arts-based mentorship programs.” (https://www.guitarsoverguns.org )
Another of the organizations, Be Strong, has a range of programs in multiple locations. “The mission of Be Strong After School Club is to guide middle school students through the implementation of holistic enrichment activities,
including arts, academic support, and our special curriculum that
addresses their social, emotional, mental, spiritual, and physical needs. Join other middle-schoolers for fun, FREE activities every Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Richmond Heights Middle School and 3:10 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. at Palm Glades Preparatory Academy.”
(https://bestrongintl.org/programs/be-strong-after-school-club/)
In her Facebook video, Commissioner Cohen Higgins thanked the numerous community organizations coming together to make the program possible.
