Rubio, Yoho Applaud US Commerce Department Decision to Withdraw from Tomato Suspension Agreement with Mexico

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and U.S. Representative Ted Yoho

(R-FL) applauded the U.S. Department of Commerce’s announcement to withdraw from the flawed 2013 Suspension Agreement on Fresh Tomatoes from Mexico that has allowed unfair competition to increasingly put U.S. tomato growers out of business.

The decision will provide for a May 7th deadline for the resumption of the U.S. antidumping investigation on fresh tomatoes from Mexico, and allow for the effective enforcement of U.S. trade laws. Rubio and Yoho have led their colleagues in urging Secretary Ross to terminate the agreement.

“I applaud Secretary Ross and his team at the Department of Commerce for sending a strong message that the U.S. will ensure vigilant enforcement of our existing trade laws and trade agreements,” said Rubio. “Fairly traded imports can and do enrich Americans’ lives, but we must be clear with our trade partners that unfair trade practices that threaten American livelihoods will not be tolerated.

During the ninety day notice period, I urge the Department to carefully monitor Mexican tomato imports and to take action to terminate the agreement prior to May 7th should such action be warranted. I thank Representative Yoho for his leadership and support to ensure the U.S. tomato industry does not continue to suffer from unfair competition.”

“I applaud the Commerce Department’s swift action on behalf of our nation’s tomato producers,” said Yoho. “The decision to withdraw from the flawed 2013 Suspension Agreement on Fresh Tomatoes from Mexico is the right thing to do for our Florida producers. This announcement opens the door for both countries to negotiate a new agreement that is mutually beneficial to both countries. I want to thank Senator Rubio for his leadership and support on this issue and to all members of Congress who joined the collective effort to level the playing field for America’s tomato producers.”

According to the Department of Commerce, “upon completion of the withdrawal, the Department of Commerce will continue with its investigation and notify the International Trade Commission (ITC) of its final determination.

If the Department continues to find sales made at less than fair value in its final determination, the ITC will then complete its own investigation and make a final determination with respect to injury. If both Commerce and the ITC issue affirmative final determinations, an antidumping duty order will be issued.”