U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R) urged Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to support the expedited completion of the Tamiami Trail Next Steps project. The letter asks for the Secretary’s assistance in ensuring that National Park Service design work related to the project is prioritized for completion prior to February 28, 2020, as prescribed in report language secured by Rubio in the FY20 Senate Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations.
Rubio has made accelerating progress towards restoring the Everglades a major initiative of his second term, and earlier this year he urged President Trump to double the annual federal funding allocated to this critical Florida priority. Last month, the full $200 million was secured for Everglades restoration in President Trump’s updated budget request in the FY2020 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.
In the letter, Rubio writes, “The proposed 2022 completion of the Tamiami Trail Next Steps project will significantly advance improvements in the condition
of Everglades National Park’s natural resources, and provide flexibility for water managers to mitigate significant flooding impacts across South Florida.”
