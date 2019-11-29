U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter to the Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration, Nicole Nason, urging the adoption of a safety recommendation issued by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the aftermath of the Florida International University (FIU) Bridge collapse.
On October 22, 2019, the NTSB adopted the highway accident report stemming from its investigation into the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse, and issued new safety recommendations to federal, state, and private entities.
The recommendation aims to assist with creating requirements related to the structural integrity and design of concrete bridges.
On March 15, 2018, a 174-foot long, partially-constructed pedestrian bridge on FIU’s campus collapsed, tragically killing six individuals and injuring ten others. The NTSB has since engaged in an investigation into the collapse and has issued an abstract report, which details the causes of the event and delivers safety recommendations to prevent similar disasters from occurring in the future. Specifically, the abstract report points out flawed bridge design,
inadequate peer review by independent evaluators, poor engineering
judgment and response to cement cracking, and lack of redundancy guidelines in the bridge design, as factors which led to the collapse.
The report issues a new safety recommendation and develop design requirements for concrete bridge structures to ensure the safety of future projects by properly accounting for load and capacity. It is Rubio’s hope that FHA engages with AASHTO to carry out this recommendation thoroughly and expediently to prevent future tragedies from occurring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.