In response to rising costs of prescription drugs in the United States, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis created the Canadian Prescription Drug Importation
Program within the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to facilitate the commercial importation of certain prescription drugs into Florida from approved Canadian suppliers.
AHCA submitted its proposal to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval in November 2020; however, the state has not received any indication from the FDA that its application is being reviewed.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and U.S. Representatives Mario Díaz Balart (R-FL), John Rutherford (R-FL), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Neal Dunn (R-FL), and Brian Mast (R-FL) sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf requesting an update on Florida’s application and to expeditiously approve AHCA’s proposal.
Their letter stated:
The Biden Administration, which wants to lower drug costs for Americans, especially its older citizens, continues to delay the approval of Florida’s proposal intending to do exactly that. Since AHCA first submitted its SIP proposal in November 2020, AHCA has worked diligently to answer the FDA’s questions and make suitable adjustments. Florida is the first state to submit a SIP proposal to the FDA and other states have followed suit. It is our understanding that the FDA was previously reviewing Florida’s SIP proposal and even submitted two requests for information, to which AHCA promptly responded. However, the FDA has failed to provide a substantive update since November 2021. AHCA officials have attempted to reach out to the FDA for months but have received no additional requests for information or a timeline since a meeting in May 2022. This situation is particularly frustrating as information has come to light that the FDA is actively working with other states on developing their SIP proposals while Florida’s program remains stalled.
