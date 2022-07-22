U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the Protecting Critical Ecosystems and Military Readiness in Florida Act. The legislation would prohibit civil aviation operations at Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) in Homestead, Florida.
Representative Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.
“Civil use of HARB would harm our military readiness and jeopardize critical Everglades restoration projects,” Rubio said. “This bill would ensure that corporate special interests do not come before our national security.”
“I’m committed to preserving and enhancing military readiness on our bases, and as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I was proud to lead the effort to include this provision in the National Defense Authorization Act,” Scott said. “I’m thankful for Senator Rubio’s support on this important issue, and proud to join him to introduce this good bill.”
“Preserving the Homestead Air Reserve Base for its original intent and purpose is critical to protecting our national security interests,” Gimenez said. “This legislation will ensure the base’s functionality and main objective are stated by law as such. Allowing aircrafts not affiliated with our military or armed services to utilize an air reserve facility would only compromise our country's national security. Prohibiting joint use of the Homestead Air Reserve Base limits and ensures the protection of our strategic interests.
I thank Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio for introducing this legislation in the U.S. Senate.”
For years, HARB has been a central focus of special interests that wish to secure commercial passenger and cargo operations to expand the urban development boundary in southern Miami Dade County. Those proposals have the potential to impact military readiness and diminish efforts to conserve and restore critical habitat near HARB and Biscayne Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.