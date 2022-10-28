Senator Marco Rubio spoke to a large, enthusiatic crowd in Key Largo, Monroe County on Saturday, Oct. 22, as he canvasses the state for relection.
The large group of supporters, many dressed in patriotic colors, cheered as he addressed the many crisis topics currently affecting our nation; gasoline - “We are pumping 1 million gallons less a day than in 2019. We are begging Saudi Arabia to pump more oil because apparently Saudi oil is good for the environment and American oil is bad for the environment,” crime, voting rights - “My opponent doesn’t want voter id laws. Try buying Sudafed in Walgreens without an id, try checking into a hotel without id,” and open borders - “No country can allow 5000 people a day to come into there country, 5 million since Biden was elected.”
As he addressed his thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act passed by President Biden’s administration, he noted monies were put in to build electric vehicle charging stations, “I don’t remember the government ever building gas stations ... I tell you it would (stink) to have an electric car in Lee County right now.” he said.
When asked about his support for agriculture and the farming community in South Dade, Rubio responded, “Not only are we going to continue to support them, they are essential to the country. We are going to have a winter vegetable problem in America today, now, based on all the challenges they are facing from unfair competion. And once you lose agricultural land you never get it back. If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, if we can’t provide something for ourselves and need to rely on others to provide it for us it leaves us vulnerable. That is true for semiconductors, it was true for automobiles, pharmaceuticals, imagine for food. When we talk about Florida and the importance of our agriculture and the challenges they are facing, pests, citrus, tomato and vegetable growers facing the unfair competition from Mexico and other places. So it is something I’ve made a big priority. If we lose that industry we’ll never get it back. People think fuel insecurity is bad, food insecurity is worse.”
