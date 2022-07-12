U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen regarding the Biden Administration’s delayed plan to combat national security risks associated with TikTok, a social media platform owned by Chinese company ByteDance.
“The Biden Administration has seemingly done nothing to enforce the August 14 order nearly two years since its promulgation,” the senators wrote. “The
results of the security reviews, likewise, have not been publicly released after one year. Instead, news reports indicate TikTok is nearing a deal with a U.S. company to ‘store its U.S. users’ information without its Chinese parent ByteDance having access to it, hoping to address U.S. regulatory concerns.’”
Senators Ben Sasse (R-NE), Mike Braun (R-IN), Todd Young (R-IN), and Roger Wicker (R-MS) also signed the letter.
The letter stated:
On August 6, 2020, President Donald Trump issued Executive Order (E.O. 13942) restricting the use of TikTok in the United States. The order noted that the app “captures vast swaths of information from its users, including…
location data and browsing and search histories.” TikTok’s data-collection practices threatened to “allow the Chinese Communist Party access to
Americans’ personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of
personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”
Shortly afterward, ByteDance sued in federal court and secured a preliminary injunction that halted a pending prohibition against downloading the TikTok app.
President Trump issued an additional Presidential Order on August 14, 2020 (the August 14 order) directing ByteDance to divest its American assets and destroy any data it acquired through TikTok.
The August 14 order was based on “credible evidence” that the acquisition threatened to “impair the national security of the United States,” likely including evidence unearthed by a review of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
On June 9, 2021, President Joe Biden revoked E.O. 13942 and ordered security reviews of TikTok and similar apps developed in adversary countries.
The next month, the Biden Administration petitioned to dismiss ongoing federal litigation against ByteDance.
President Biden did not, however, revoke the August 14 Presidential Order requiring ByteDance to divest its American assets, property, and data.
The Biden Administration has seemingly done nothing to enforce the August 14 order nearly two years since its promulgation. The results of the security reviews, likewise, have not been publicly released after one year. Instead, news reports indicate TikTok is nearing a deal with a U.S. company to “store its U.S. users’ information without its Chinese parent ByteDance having access to it, hoping to address U.S. regulatory concerns.”
The proposed TikTok deal would do little to address the core security concerns that motivated the August 14 order. That order was not simply
concerned about data, but about a Chinese company’s ownership of a
social media platform in America.
If the Biden Administration focuses solely on data storage and integrity to the exclusion of the critical issue of ByteDance’s ownership, control, and influence of TikTok, serious security risks will remain and the August 14 order will go unenforced.
