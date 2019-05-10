Rubio Applauds Withdrawal from Tomato Suspension Agreement with Mexico, Resumption of Antidumping Investigation

On Tuesday, May 7, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) applauded the U.S. Department of Commerce’s withdrawal from the flawed 2013 Suspension Agreement on Fresh Tomatoes from Mexico that has allowed unfair competition to increasingly put U.S. tomato growers out of business, and the

resumption of the U.S. antidumping investigation on fresh tomatoes from Mexico.

Earlier this year, Rubio and U.S. Representative Ted Yoho (R-FL), with bipartisan support from 46 Senate and House colleagues from around the nation, urged Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to terminate the suspension

agreement.

“If there was a lesson in the 2016 elections, it’s that Washington doesn’t understand what middle and working class Americans want. For years, Washington has exported jobs and opportunities abroad to facilitate imports of cheaper consumer goods, including Mexican fruits and vegetables. Today’s tomato suspension agreement termination is just one more example of how this administration is working on behalf of the American people in ways the rest of Washington still doesn’t get. President Trump and Secretary Ross don’t want to stop imports, they want to promote a healthier balance between American production and consumption, and between U.S. imports and exports. In the long run, both U.S. tomato growers and consumers will benefit greatly from this administration’s insistence on free, fair, and reciprocal trade.”