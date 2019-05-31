Nearly 100 students, parents and Rotarians and local dignitaries attended the annual event held at the Homestead Woman’s Club facilities.
Among the dignitaries were Homestead Mayor Stephen Shelley with his wife Jenn and son Jackson; Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace and his wife Greer.
The featured speaker was former South Dade High Principal Javi Perez.
The Rotary Club of Homestead works all year long raising funds to help local students pursue higher education. Homestead Rotary has to date awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships.
To learn more about The Rotary Club of Homestead, visit: www.homesteadrotary.org.
In the group photo are the 2019 Homestead Rotary Scholarship winners:
Seated from left to right are: Renee Sealy - MAST Academy, Sarah Morrissey - Colonial Christian, Kristen Benn - Coral Reef, Jasmine Rubio - Coral Reef, Alex Perez - Homestead High, Sydney Leifermann - Palmetto High, Ashlee Sealy - Univ Miami.
Standing left to right: Mayra Padilla – Miami Dade College, Matthew Mullings – MAST Academy, Phanesia Pharel – Columbia University, Katrina Conde – Univ of Florida, Jazmin Trenco – Coral Reef, Jonah Hunt – MAST Academy, Jack Polk – MAST Academy, Christina Lagas – Coral Reef, Emily Manso – FIU, and Dennis Carpenter - South Dade High, who was awarded the Bob Epling Award presented annually year to the top student from Epling’s alma mater, South Dade High.
Three students had college attendance requirements away from the area and were represented by their parents. Hailey Jerew – FL Gulf Coast, Audrey Daugherty – UF, Karime Castillo-Zaid – UF.
