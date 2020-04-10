This past Saturday, the Rotary Club of Homestead partnered with Farm Share, the Rotaract Club of Homestead, the City of Homestead Police Dept. and Parks and Recreation Dept. and held an event to help feed our community.
Rotary has a long history of giving back to our community and when given the opportunity to team up with Farm Share, it took the club’s members just a few minutes to go all in to hold the food giveaway that saw groceries given to about 1,200 families.
Volunteers placed chicken, canned goods, milk, juice, fruit, nuts and bread into each car in a no contact delivery at the Homestead Sports Complex. The site was the same one where the Rotary Club recently held its hugely successful Seafood Festival.
Early Saturday morning, as the site was being set up, cars had already lined up around the Complex, back along Palm Drive and curved far back along Speedway Blvd.
Homestead Rotary President Phil Marraccini first mentioned that the Clubs’ volunteers had also helped with the prepacking earlier in the week and said,
“Providing volunteers and support to Farm Share is one of our best ways to help those in need in these trying times.”
Chief Operating Officer of Farm Share and Rotarian Dennis Maytan thanked all who were involved and then said, “What we need now are volunteers like these to do pre-packaging and distribution, we’re getting many donations from our farmer partners.” He asked that any individuals or organizations who can volunteer go to the website at www.farmshare.org to sign up. You can donate money to support the cost of transportation and distribution of food by texting eat to 41-444. Location and dates for future food distributions are also listed on the website.
Generous financial contributions were also made by the NASCAR Foundation via Homestead Miami Speedway. Al Garcia, President of Homestead Miami Speedway described the way that the NASCAR Foundation was supporting Homestead and South Florida by donating $50,000 to Feed The Children to be passed to Farm Share. He said, “As part of NASCAR we are humbled and blessed to be able to help.” He also pointed out that in conjunction with the Dixie Vodka 150 iRacing event drivers Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick donated to the Foundation’s efforts in our area.
At press time, Saturday April 25th was the date the Rotary Club plans its next food distribution. Tentatively at the same site and time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.