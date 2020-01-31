For more than 30 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of South Florida (RMHC) has extended its assistance to local charitable organizations and
programs that directly improve the lives of children in South Florida throughout Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Since the inception of the program, more than $4.9 million dollars have been awarded. For 2019, RMHC recently presented $50,000 to Bridge Disability Network (Broward County), After School All Stars (Miami-Dade County), United Community Options (Broward & Palm Beach counties), Caridad Center (Palm Beach County) and Miami Diaper Bank (Miami-Dade County).
“Once a year our grants committee carefully screens applications from area non-profits organizations that have demonstrated an ability to respond to the needs of children and their families in a definite, hands-on manner, yielding measurable results. We are honored to be able to assist organizations whose missions are closed aligned with that of RMHC South Florida,” stated Soraya Rivera-Moya, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida.
RMHC provides funds in the areas of health and fitness education, healthcare and medical research, social and civic concerns, as well as education and the arts. Financial support from the grants program is limited to funds solely generated from donation box collections at McDonald’s restaurants throughout South Florida and matching funds from Global RMHC. Any organization approved may receive a grant every two years. Applications are now open for the 2020 Grant Funding Program and the deadline to submit a letter of intent is on Friday, March 6, 2020. For more information, please visit https://rmhcsouthflorida.org/grants-2.
