The Homestead community has lost one of its’ favorite sons.
Robert L. Epling passed away Wednesday morning.
When Bill Duquette, former CEO of Homestead Hospital, heard of Bob’s passing, he aptly summed up his feelings referring to Mr. Epling as “…a Homestead institution”. Epling was many things, to many different people. In addition to being the President/CEO of Community Bank and an outspoken leader of South Florida for many years.
One of his passions was helping young people realize their potential through education. He held annual breakfast celebrations honoring the very best students at all the area high schools. He founded and championed the scholarship program at the Rotary Club of Homestead where he was a member for several decades.
Another was his support of one of South Florida’s economic engines, agriculture. Over the years, he was an integral director of the Dade County Farm Bureau whose membership honored him as the 2016 Outstanding Agriculture leader.
And then there was his beloved Orange Bowl Committee. Epling served on the Orange Bowl Committee for many years and served as its’ president. He loved college football. Bob served, with other pillars of the football world, like Archie Manning, Peyton and Eli’s father, and Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. He was instrumental in the planning and eventual construction of the National College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Bob loved football and was quite adept at playing the sport, as well. Epling was the first student from South Dade High School who received an athletic scholarship as a football player. He remained proud of his South Dade roots and was the driving force in the complete revitalization of Harris Field athletic facilities. He also was an effective and instrumental leader of our community in the rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Andrew.
If you were asked to use your fingers and select the top five leaders in the history of South Dade County, particularly Homestead, Bob would be on that list.
He will be sorely missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.